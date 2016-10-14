The Rise and Fall of Indian Studies at USyd

The beginnings of Indian studies arrived in 1866 with the appointment of a Reader in Oriental Lan- guages and Literature, the first department of its kind in the country. Wazir Beg was a Maharashtrian who had converted to Presbyterianism as a young boy, learning the Semitic languages in the hopes of doing missionary work, and instead becoming a scholar. Asian history would not emerge until 1917, born in the tumult of WWI. The Department of Defence, fearing Japan’s imperial ambitions in Asia, selected Sydney as the place to establish Japanese Studies. Army officers trained as experts in the language, translating intercepted communications and advis- ing the government on Japan’s objectives. Soon after WWI ended, Japanese Studies merged into a new Oriental Studies department, with the addition of Chinese Studies. From 1945, Professor Marjorie Jacobs was at the forefront of attempts to expand Indian history. As part of British Commonwealth history, she taught colonial history courses which included Papua New Guinea, India and some African countries. When Soumyen arrived from London in 1971, there were five people teaching Indian history, but only he knew any Indian languages. Sanskrit was taught elsewhere in the Ancient Greek, Classics and Indonesian departments. From 1974, he began a movement to establish a Department of Indian Sub-continental Studies. “Although we had departments teaching almost all European languages – ancient and modern – and some Asian languages – Japanese, Chinese and Indo- nesian with various regional languages – classical and modern – there was no department to serve the languages of the subcontinent of India”, Dadu tells me in his Camperdown flat. It’s raining outside, his living room warm from the heater. In 1962, a committee had recommended establishing a Chair of Indian Studies, along with one or two lectureships. In 1974, the new Indian Studies Committee submitted a Faculty Report to the Senate to raise the idea again. There was unanimous agreement among the committee members that a department should be based on language, with Hindi-Urdu and Sanskrit at the core. Advanced students across disciplines could study other medieval and modern Indian languages. Soumyen imagined his students pairing modern languages such as Tamil, with regional histories like that of Tamil-Nadu. The Senate endorsed the recommendation in principle; a motion that was seconded by then Vice Chancellor, Bruce Williams. However, it was never implemented. Perhaps the last lines of the meeting minutes reveal something in the way of what happened: “Mr Brimaud said that… in light of the general problem of the declining interest in teaching of foreign lan-

guages… a strong case could perhaps be made for developing existing studies in Chinese, Japanese and Indone- sian and Malayan… The motion was put and carried on the understanding that the problem alluded to by Mr Brimaud would be noted”. “They thought you didn’t need an Indian language to teach Indian history”, Soumyen says. Much of the secondary literature on India was written in English by Indian scholars from the 1850s onwards. There was a sense among historians of his generation that they could get away without language. A few years after the proposal was rejected, Soumyen was shortlisted for a Chair in History. At the ceremony, a staff member asked him rather pointedly, “Why would you study Calcutta when you’re in Sydney?” Taken aback, he muttered some- thing about it being one of the oldest cities in the world. (Having had forty years to mull over the perfect comeback, what would he have said? “Why do you write about Plato when you’re in Sydney?” He says it with a half-hearted relish, like throwing a stone into a shallow ditch). Despite these barriers, the committee held fast to their vision for an Indian language department. In 1978, academics from Anthropology, Indian and Indonesian Studies established an interdepartmental committee to teach Sanskrit and Indian cultural history in second-year Arts. In 1982, they expanded into second and third year courses on Bengali, Hindi, and Indian history, literature and culture. Six years later, a Centre for Indian Studies was recommended to the Senate by Vice Chancellor, John Ward. Now-Associate Professor Mukherjee was appointed Director of the Centre, establishing teaching in Bengali, Hindi, Urdu, Tamil, Sanskrit and Pali. In 1991, the Centre became the Department of Indian Subcontinental Studies and merged with oth- er departments into the new School of Asian Studies. This School was later amalgamated with the School of European Studies into the School of Languages and Cultures. Professor Chris Hilliard, Chair of History, tells me that, although it was before his time, he understands, “There was a decision when they created the SLC and put all the language departments together, that Asian history generally would belong to the SLC. And that was the case for a long time. So you ended up with a history department whose main strengths were European history, North American history and Australian history, and that was basically it”. Hilliard suggests the rationale behind this was, “Let’s try to build outwards from what we’ve got. There was already a critical mass of people, and a tradition of good work being done, in those areas”. This decision architected the bones for the current makeup of the History Department. The con- sequence for students is that, unless they have already signed on to an Asian language major, they are unlikely to come across Asian history (with the exception of China). Hindi persisted in the Indian Subcontinental Studies department until 2010. “We taught ANU students Sanskrit by teleconference, and their lecturer taught students Hindi”, says Dr Mark Allon, Head of the Department, “They pulled out of that deal. Me and my predecessor raised five years of funding to have a Hindi tutor and that, for various reasons, fell through. So we just lost Hindi”. As Soumyen and his colleagues gradually retired, they weren’t replaced by other South Asianists. This was not for lack of trying. “I’ve put up a number of proposals for somebody to teach about India, but they’ve been knocked back by different Deans because it’s not a priority”, says Professor Adrian Vickers, Director of Asian Studies, “There’s a few people throughout the university, but it doesn’t add up to any critical mass”.