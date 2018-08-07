Durex Introduces 15c Thicker, Reusable Condoms

Earlier today, major prophylactic manufacturer Durex announced that it will begin phasing out its single-use condoms, with aims to replace them with more environmentally-friendly, reusable condoms by the end of 2019.

Durex was quick to reassure their customers, explaining that their new condoms will pair the convenience of single-use condoms with the strength and durability of their less popular green canvas condoms. In a phone call, Durex Spokesperson Penelope Durex admitted that “customers weren’t as quick to warm up to the canvas condoms as we anticipated. Feedback across the board was that the material was too coarse, and that people weren’t sure what to do with the handles.”

The success of this product remains to be seen, it does rely on the public’s willingness to make the switch, but Durex have already been applauded by fellow industry leaders for leading the charge in environmental awareness. Sex toy company Kinko’s— not that Kinko’s, the other Kinko’s—fully support Durex’s new environmental policy after they made a similar switch themselves back in 2016.