If You Have a Legal Problem, We Can Help for FREE
Misc //

Bland Designs: Aldi

To misquote Freud (who was actually Austrian), “sometimes a logo is just a logo”.

Aldi logo comparison Aldi logo comparison
by

Aldi, the German supermarket giant, has recently announced they’re changing their logo. And I hate it.

I shop at Aldi for three crucial reasons: it’s cheap; their ‘special buys’ bring an element of mystery and fun into my otherwise mundane life; and I love minimalism.

That’s what they’re the best at – minimalism. Coles and Woolies, such bastions of Australian domesticity, don’t capture the consumerist zeitgeist like Aldi does. No plastic bags, no recognisable brands, not even proper shelves. It’s brutalist, it’s chic, it’s Bauhaus, it’s so very European.

I sometimes imagine I’m a struggling interior designer from Düsseldorf when I shop at Aldi. I fill my canvas bag with bratwurst and spätzle, and pretend my Mazda is a late-90’s BMW. I blast Kraftwerk the whole drive home, where I sit on the floor and cry over a poster of Angela Merkel.

Aldi, in their attempt to water down their Teutonic style to make it more palatable to anglo-Australian audiences, have sapped the life out of their shopping experience. To misquote Freud (who was actually Austrian), “sometimes a logo is just a logo”.

But nein! A logo is meant to embody a brand, meant to instil familiarity and trust within the consumer. And Aldi have broken my trust. Gone are the angular lines and block colours, and in with the WordArt-esque sheen, the smooth edges, devoid of soul. How very postmodern.

Ironically, the new Aldi logo looks just like the kind of fake-brand logo that Aldi puts on its home-branded products.

Filed under:
NUS Education campaign image claiming that University of Sydney Arts students will incur a 33% fee hike under its new compulsory four-year arts degree. The word 'compulsory' is circled and labelled 'FAKE NEWS'.

Strategic Plan

New degree confuses the NUS and everyone else too

By

Mega Exchange Partnerships

Student Exchange

USyd rolling out ‘super-exchange’ partnerships

By

Really long, many words

Misc

Really long, many words: week 4

By

Reprint, reuse, recycle

Misc

Reprint, reuse, recycle: week 4

By

The 2017 SRC logo with Krispy Kreme's around it.

SRC

The case for a low SES officer

There is one marginalised group lacking representation on the Student Representative Council.

By