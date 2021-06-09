SRC Apology to Mr. Raymond (Hao) Yan

On behalf of the SRC, I would like to apologise to Mr. Raymond (Hao) Yan. At the meeting of the SRC Council on the 3rd of March, a motion of censure was brought before the council by a vice president and a general secretary of the SRC, making numerous allegations against Mr. Yan.

An investigation has been undertaken by the SRC Legal Service, and it has found that the motion was brought to the council prematurely and without proper investigation. No adverse finding was made against Mr. Yan in the course of preliminary investigations conducted by the SRC Legal Service.

Further, Mr. Yan was denied due process and was not given the opportunity respond to the allegations raised in the motion. This has caused Mr. Yan great distress and has caused significant harm to his reputation. The SRC sincerely apologises to Mr. Yan for these events causing him significant hurt and distress. The SRC also recuses itself from any further involvement in this matter.

Swapnik Sanagavarapu, 93rd President of the SRC.