玉人静
缀里泉
弱冠易初颜，伶仃过三千。
濡影戏春馥，再愿轻舞前。
翼翼流花拾，简入卧长欢。
飘绫浮生笑，玉意听安然。
Tranquility of the jade beauty
English translation by Bob He and Victor Ye
As a young man I did change my dress,
After, I waded alone across the cosmos
My trailing shadow there to catch my tears
and to mock my maiden heart, which,
still profuse with spring’s fragrance,
yearns to ascend the stage
And dance
Lightly, as who I really am
But I am wary of them, they
who pluck passing blossoms,
and gaze upon me in the same way
And so I dress simply, and retreat into
A blissful dream, into night’s beauty
Like strands of silk wafting in the air,
the bonds between people constantly drift
And I smile, fleetingly
For the jade beauty seeks peace