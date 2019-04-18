玉人静

缀里泉

弱冠易初颜，伶仃过三千。

濡影戏春馥，再愿轻舞前。

翼翼流花拾，简入卧长欢。

飘绫浮生笑，玉意听安然。

Tranquility of the jade beauty

English translation by Bob He and Victor Ye

As a young man I did change my dress,

After, I waded alone across the cosmos

My trailing shadow there to catch my tears

and to mock my maiden heart, which,

still profuse with spring’s fragrance,

yearns to ascend the stage

And dance

Lightly, as who I really am

But I am wary of them, they

who pluck passing blossoms,

and gaze upon me in the same way

And so I dress simply, and retreat into

A blissful dream, into night’s beauty

Like strands of silk wafting in the air,

the bonds between people constantly drift

And I smile, fleetingly

For the jade beauty seeks peace